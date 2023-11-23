ISLAMABAD- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the country.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack at Razmak in North Waziristan, the Prime Minister in a statement commiserated with the relatives of martyred Lance Naik Ehsaan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain.

نگران وزیرِ اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کی رزمک، شمالی وزیرِ ستان میں پاک فوج کے قافلے پر دھشتگردوں کے حملے کی شدید الفاظ میں مزمت اور دو جوانوں کی شہادت پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار. وزیرِ اعظم کا شہید لانس نائیک احسان بادشاہ اور شہید لانس نائیک ساجد حسین کے اہل خانہ سے اظہارِ… — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 22, 2023

Terming the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and Law Enforcing Agencies for the survival of country as supreme and unforgettable, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said entire nation is proud of our martyrs and their families.