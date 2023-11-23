DUBAI – It is mandatory for Dubai citizens and residents, including Indian nationals, who have reached the legal age, to obtain the driving license after clearing the test.

The document authorises the people to drive their vehicles on the roads. It is issued after assessing eligibility and ability to drive in mandatory test.

Documents Required for Indian nationals for License

Original Emirates ID

Copy of the tenancy agreement approved by ejari as a proof of residence

Copy of the company’s trade licence (Dubai branch and the branch that issued the residency)

Letter from the company certifying that the customer works in Dubai

Copy of passport and residence visa page

2 photographs

Eye test report

Procedures To Learn Car Driving

Opening a traffic file in one of the registered driving centres in the related emirate

Conducting an eye test at any centre approved by the traffic department

Completing all required driving classes

Passing all tests set by the related traffic department

Obtaining the driving licence from the traffic authority.

Fee Details for Learning Permit

100 AED learning permit fees for motorcycles, light vehicles, light automatic vehicle

200 AED learning permit fees for light buses, heavy buses, light equipment, heavy equipment, and heavy vehicles

200 AED to open a traffic file

50 AED for the handbook manual

The electronic eye test at the Eye Test Centres: 140 AED minimum and 180 AED maximum

New Dubai Driving License Fee

100 AED new licence fees for customers younger than 21 years old

300 AED new licence fees for customers 21 years old and above

+20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees