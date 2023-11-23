MUMBAI- In a recent revelation, Bollywood actor R. Madhavan candidly shared that in the past, he harbored a deep admiration for the captivating smile of actress Juhi Chawla, expressing a heartfelt desire to tie the knot with her.

During a joint interview with Juhi Chawla for his upcoming web series ‘Railway Men,’ R. Madhavan opened up about his feelings, saying, “I am confessing in front of everyone today; when I watched the film ‘Qiayamat se Qiayamt Tak’ I told my mother that I want to marry Juhi Chawla,”.

Madhavan continued, revealing that at that time, his life’s sole purpose was to wed Juhi Chawla, but unfortunately, he couldn’t fulfill that aspiration.

He also shared a bit of history, stating that in 1988, when Juhi Chawla’s film ‘Qiayamat se Qiyamat Tak’ was released alongside Aamir Khan, he had not yet made his debut in Bollywood.

During the course of the interview, the actor also recounted a personal moment surrounding the birth of his son. “My son was born during the Mumbai floods in 2005, and just before the birth of my son, my wife got stuck in traffic while coming to the hospital,” Madhavan revealed. He added, “The people on the road didn’t know it was my wife, but still, everyone helped in getting my wife’s car out of the water,”.

Madhavan entered the entertainment industry in 1993 with the popular TV show ‘Banegi Apni Baat.’ He made his mark in 1997 with the English film ‘Inferno,’ portraying the role of an Indian police officer.

Subsequently, in 2001, he made his Bollywood debut with the much-loved romantic film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.’

This revelation adds an interesting chapter to the actor’s journey, showcasing the candid and personal side of R. Madhavan’s experiences in the world of Bollywood.