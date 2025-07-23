PM Shehbaz visits Safe City Command, Control Center, gets briefing

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Islamabad Safe City Capital Command and Control Center, where he was briefed by Inspector General Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi about the functioning of various sections.

The IG Police said that under the launch of ‘Police Station on Wheels’, they were providing various online facilities, including issuance of driving licenses, to the dwellers of the Capital city.

He said the Command and Control Center was serving as nerve center with the assistance of security cameras and AI enabled software to control crimes and ensure security.

The prime minister, accompanied by ministers and relevant authorities, visited various sections and inquired about certain facilities like taxi verification, women’s help counter, registration of FIR, vehicles licenses and others.

On the occasion, he also appreciated the personnel deputed on specific tasks.