Canadian dollar sees slight gains against Pak rupee – 23 July

LAHORE – The buying rate of Canadian slightly increased against Pakistani rupee in open market where it stood at Rs210.5 on Wednesday.

The selling rate of the Canadian Dollar also moved up accordingly and stood at Rs215 reflecting its dominance over the local currency.

The local currency rates reflect ongoing trend in the forex market influenced by regional demand, remittance inflows, and overall economic sentiments.

How much is $1000 CAD in PKR?

As of July 23, they buying rate of the Canadian dollar stands at Rs210.5. It means an individual can convert $1000 CAD for Rs210,500 in open market.

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis play a crucial role in supporting the national economy. They provide a stable source of income for millions of families, helping them meet basic needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $8.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of Pakistan and is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is used for all financial transactions within the country and reflects the nation’s economic conditions. The rupee’s value is influenced by trade, inflation, remittances, and foreign exchange reserves. Its performance affects the cost of imports, fuel, and everyday commodities. Economic and political stability also play key roles in its strength.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The Canadian Dollar is the national currency of Canada and is managed by the Bank of Canada. Known for its stability, it is widely traded in global markets and often considered a “commodity currency” due to Canada’s resource-based economy. The value of the Canadian Dollar is influenced by global oil prices, interest rates, and economic performance. It is used for all domestic transactions and is trusted internationally for trade, investment, and reserve holdings.