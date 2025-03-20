Belarus launches e-visa for foreigners: Here’s how to get visa

MINSK – The government of Belarus has announced launched of e-visas for foreigners to enter the country seamlessly with much convenience.

The e-visa service is available from Thursday (today) for as many as 67 countries and those wishing to get the visa can make a profile on the E-Pasluga website (https://e pasluga.by/en_US/home.html) and complete the procedure. Mobile app can also be used for the said purpose.

The authorities have highlighted that the visa application will be considered within 7 calendar days and a stay of up to 30 days is allowed to the foreigners getting e-visa.

The e-visas are for single-entry and for individual applicants and are available for ordinary passport holders.

Regarding the fee, the ministry of foreign affairs has mentioned that e-visa consular fee doesn’t differ from a consular fee for a traditional visa. Besides a consular fee, an internet-acquiring and service fee of EUR 6.00 has to be paid by the applicant.

The government has also clarified that upon entering Belarus and during the stay, foreigners are obliged to present a copy of the E-visa in electronic form or its hard copy if requested by the authorities.

Moreover, entry to the Republic of Belarus with an e-visa is possible through all international checkpoints including road and rail checkpoints and airports i.e. Minsk National Airport, Airport Brest, Airport Gomel, Airport Grodno, Airport Mogilev, and Airport Vitebsk.

What is Consular Fee?

The consular fee is 35 euros for citizens of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, as well as stateless persons residing in Estonia, and non-citizens of Latvia.

The consular fee is 60 euros for citizens of other states. Moreover, there is no consular fee for citizens of Japan.

It has also been stated that there is no consular fee for citizens of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden under the age of twelve.

There is also no consular fee for citizens of other states, non-citizens of Latvia and stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia under the age of fourteen.