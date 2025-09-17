Pm Shehbaz Lands In Riyadh With Focus On Key Meeting With Mbs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif touched down in Riyadh on Wednesday to grand reception at the royal terminal, kicking off what is being billed as one of Pakistan’s most crucial foreign visits of the year.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz personally welcomed the Pakistani leader, underscoring the significance Saudi Arabia attaches to this visit.

Top Saudi officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador Ahmed Farooq also stood at the forefront to greet him.

The premier is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, and veteran diplomat Tariq Fatemi.

Within hours of arrival, the prime minister held a strategic huddle with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. But the real showdown is set for later today when Shehbaz meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in what insiders are calling a “make-or-break” moment for Pakistan-Saudi ties.

According to official sources, the high-level talks will cover everything from multi-billion-dollar energy projects and investment opportunities to regional peace and Middle East security. The outcome could redefine economic and strategic cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Diplomatic circles hint that the visit may unlock a new phase of partnership, cementing Pakistan-Saudi relations as more than just historic friendship — but a forward-looking alliance.

Saudi trip is only the beginning of Shehbaz Sharif’s global diplomatic push. After Riyadh, he heads to London for key meetings with British leadership before flying to New York on September 21 for the UN General Assembly.

While in the US, he will participate in a pivotal conference on the Palestine issue (September 22) and later deliver Pakistan’s address to the UNGA on September 26. He is scheduled to return to Islamabad on September 29.

With Pakistan grappling with economic challenges at home, the stakes for this Saudi visit couldn’t be higher. Analysts say the outcomes of these talks may well shape the country’s financial recovery, energy security, and diplomatic standing in the months to come.