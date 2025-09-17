Saudi Air Force escorts PM Shehbaz Sharif’s jets on arrival in Riyadh

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received rare and symbolic honor on his arrival in Saudi Arabia as Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted his plane into the Kingdom’s airspace.

The gesture, regarded as a mark of deep respect and brotherhood, came ahead of the Pakistani leader’s state visit to Riyadh, where he is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for high-level talks.

Royal Saudi Air Force jets escort plane of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as it enters Saudi space as a mark of respect pic.twitter.com/stHPBzUQzO — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 17, 2025

In preparation for his arrival, the streets of the Saudi capital were decorated with the national flags of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the close ties between the two nations.

Diplomatic observers say the aerial escort highlights the strength of Pakistan-Saudi relations, with the Kingdom extending a courtesy usually reserved for highly significant state visits.

Prime Minister’s visit comes amid rising regional tensions following Israel’s strike on Qatar, with both countries expected to discuss matters of security, trade, and broader cooperation.

Pakistan, recognized as the only Muslim nuclear power, continues to be seen as a key player in regional stability.