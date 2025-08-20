Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Azam Swati as opposition leaders  

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Senator Azam Swati as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, said that the party leadership needs to meet Imran Khan, but the meeting has been delayed due to court vacations.

He added that a contempt of court petition filed by PTI is pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had already issued directions regarding the meeting, but its order has not yet been implemented.

Raja further stated that Imran Khan has delegated the matter of by-elections to the party’s political committee.

The committee is scheduled to meet this evening to finalize decisions in this regard.

He revealed that the PTI founder had sought five names for the post of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, from which one will be finalized.

Meanwhile, Khan has confirmed the nomination of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai also heads the opposition Grand Alliance.

Separately, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a notification of disqualification against Umar Ayub following a court verdict, a decision that both leaders have challenged in the Peshawar High Court.