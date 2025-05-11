PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to President Trump for supporting peace efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump for supporting peace efforts in South Asia.

In a post shared on microblogging platform X (former Twitter) on Sunday, he stated, “I am extremely grateful to President Trump for his pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace and for his most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia”.

The premier expressed hope that the Pak-US ties would strengthen further during President Trump’s tenure.

“For decades, Pakistan and the U.S. have been partners who worked together closely to protect and promote our mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world”, the post reads.

“I am confident that in President @realDonaldTrump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-U.S. ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation”, the post further reads.