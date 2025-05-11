AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Over 150 flights cancelled despite Pakistan’s airspace restoration after ceasefire

Check Flight Status Of Lahore Airport Online May 2025
ISLAMABAD – Despite the restoration of airspace following the ceasefire, more than 150 domestic and international flights were cancelled in Pakistan on Sunday due to logistical hurdles.

According to the media reports, as many as 45 flights from Karachi, including 39 international, 38 from Lahore (32 international), 40 from Islamabad (36 international), 11 from Peshawar, 10 from Multan, and six from Sialkot were cancelled due to logistical reasons.

However, 25 flights operated from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, and Quetta on Sunday.

Many flights between Karachi and Lahore or Islamabad were being rerouted via Quetta due to the closure of the Rahim Yar Khan air route. The airport was partially damaged in an Indian airstrike two days ago. Rahim Yar Khan’s flight corridor will remain closed until 5am on May 18. Flights from Gulf countries to cities like Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad are now facing longer durations due to detours.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace had been fully reopened for all categories of flights.

The announcement was made after Pakistan and India had agreed to a ceasefire. The latest escalation began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Staff Report

