PM Shehbaz awarded honorary PhD in Leadership, Governance by IIUM

Kuala Lumpur – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been awarded an honorary PhD in Leadership and Governance by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

At a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Queen of the Malaysian state of Pahang and the constitutional head of the International Islamic University Malaysia, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conferred the honorary degree upon the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said it is a matter of great privilege for him to receive the honorary doctorate degree from this great seat of learning. He expressed the confidence that the bonds of academic partnership and collaboration between International Islamic University Malaysia and Pakistan’s leading institutions of higher learning will further strengthen.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he has always tried to serve the people with sincerity of purpose and unwavering commitment.

He said leadership in our tradition is not a privilege but a sacred trust which must be exercised with honesty of purpose, sincerity, justice and transparent accountability before Allah Almighty.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of holding firmly to our values and ethics, guided by the principles of Islam, in order to reclaim our lost place in the comity of nations.

In her remarks, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was appreciative of the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown that true leadership is not about power but about purpose, building lives and uplifting communities through education, healthcare and opportunities. Mentioning his initiative of Punjab’s education endowment fund, she said it opened doors of higher learning for thousands, who might never dreamt of university education. She said this is leadership that touches heart and transforms the future.

The Queen of the Malaysian state of Pahang said Pakistan has long been a brother to Malaysia. She noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this bond has grown stronger.