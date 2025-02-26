PM Shehbaz arrives in Tashkent to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to enhance bilateral relations with the Central Asian country.

Upon his arrival in the capital of Tashkent, the prime minister was received by Uzbekistan’s PM Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbek envoy Alisher Takhitayev and his Pakistani counterpart Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, were also present at the Tashkent airport.

“Wheels down in Uzbekistan. Deeply touched by the grand reception at the airport and the warm welcome by my dear brother Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov.

“Uzbekistan being the crown of Central Asia, breathes history through the grandeur of its ancient cities, timeless art, and magnificent architecture. Looking forward to my engagements to enhance our common desire to strengthen these bonds of friendship through trade, investment and mutually advantageous cooperation,” the premier said in a post on X.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Uzbek armed forces presented a static salute to the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a solemn visit to the iconic Independence Monument here as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan.

“The visit underscores the shared historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while reaffirming the commitment to deepening bilateral relations,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“The Independence Monument stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people. Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional connectivity.

This visit is a reminder of our shared values and the need to work together for a brighter future,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the 3000 year history of Uzbek nation and its heroes.

The visit to the monument would follow a series of high-level meetings with Uzbek officials, focusing on enhancing trade, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges.