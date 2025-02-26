Pakistan literature festival begins in Sukkur

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II began with a grand inauguration at Sukkur IBA University’s Football Ground, drawing writers, poets, intellectuals, and artists from across the country.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the event was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was welcomed by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

The opening ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Provincial Minister for Culture & Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Khurshid Shah, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh, and several government officials, writers, and media personalities. Renowned actors Mustafa Qureshi and Munawar Saeed, along with celebrated writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, were also present. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lauded the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for organizing the festival, highlighting its role in promoting literature, culture, and intellectual discourse.

He noted that similar festivals have been successfully held in Quetta, Kashmir, and Lahore, demonstrating Sindh’s commitment to cultural development. He emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort, stating, “Success is not possible unless we work together.

No individual can achieve much alone.” He praised Sukkur IBA’s late founder, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, calling him a visionary leader, and also acknowledged Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah’s contributions to Sindh. The CM also highlighted the Arts Council’s major initiatives, including the Youth Festival, Theatre Festival, Children’s Festival, International Urdu Conference, and the Pakistan Literature Festival. Referring to last year’s World Culture Festival in Karachi, he proudly stated, “Last year, 44 countries participated, and this year, over 100 countries will join.” President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah thanked CM Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries for their support. Educationist

Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed and writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah delivered powerful keynote addresses. Noor-ul-Huda Shah, addressing the youth, declared, “You are the true heirs of this land. Sindh must be freed from the control of feudal lords and religious leaders. Education and degrees mean nothing if women are not given their due respect and rights.” Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah praised her speech and stressed Sindh’s 5,000-year-old cultural heritage, adding, “Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai gave women a higher status in his poetry than even Shakespeare and other great writers.” Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed highlighted the education crisis, revealing that despite increasing universities, 89,000 children remain out of school in Sindh, a situation he called alarming.

The Mushaira session brought together renowned poets for a night of poetry and artistic expression. The day concluded with a mesmerizing Sufi Night at Sukkur IBA University’s Cricket Ground, featuring spellbinding performances by Hamza Akram Qawwal & Group, Sanam Marvi, and Ahsan Bari.