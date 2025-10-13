Gaza swap begins: 20 Israeli hostages freed for 1,700 prisoners

GAZA/CAIRO – The implementation of the Gaza peace agreement began on Monday (today) with the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as over 1,700 Palestinian detainees were released in return for 20 Israeli hostages.

The Arab media reported that Red Cross vehicles have arrived in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, to facilitate the handover between Hamas and Israel. Foreign news agencies confirmed that Palestinian prisoners have departed Israeli jails aboard buses.

The Israeli military stated that seven hostages have so far been released and handed over to the Red Cross. Hamas also confirmed transferring the same number of Israeli hostages to the organization.

Arab media reported that, under the agreement, a total of 20 Israeli hostages will be freed in exchange for 1,716 Palestinian prisoners. The released Palestinian detainees will be brought to Al-Nasr Hospital in southern Gaza for medical checks and reunions with their families.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has published a list of 20 living Israeli hostages set for release, while preparations in Khan Younis have been finalized. Large crowds have gathered there to welcome home the freed Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the official signing ceremony of the Gaza peace accord is scheduled to take place today in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are among the leaders attending the event.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald J. Trump arrived in Tel Aviv and he is also expected to visit Sharam El Sheikh where he would sign the deal regarding Gaza war.