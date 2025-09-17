Pm Sharif Holds High Level Talks With Mbs After Red Carpet Welcome In Riyadh

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held key meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation on strategic and economic fronts.

The meeting was also attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

On arrival at Saudi royal palace, Prime Minister Sharif received a grand ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honor, highlighting the warmth of Pakistan-Saudi ties. His plane was escorted by Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets, receiving full protocol protection up to the airbase.

At the Royal Terminal, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, also received the Prime Minister. In a separate meeting, the two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and deepening Pakistan-Saudi relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit comes at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and underscores the continuing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.