PM lauds WB support for Pakistan’s ‘legitimate position’ on IWT

WB Regional Vice President calls on Shehbaz; Dione reaffirms commitment to expanding partnership with Pakistan; PM hails WB’s role in economic, climate goals

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday acknowledged the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position in light of India’s unilateral and unlawful actions undermining important international agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

In a meeting with Ousmane Dione, World Bank Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, pursuing peaceful dialogue, and promoting regional prosperity.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s longstanding partnership and described its backing as aligned with Pakistan’s lawful stance on water rights under the treaty.

Shehbaz also acknowledged the strategic role of the Country Partnership Framework in supporting Pakistan’s national priorities, particularly in the areas of energy, climate change, human development, and governance reform.

He thanked the Bank for its timely assistance during the 2022 floods, which enabled Pakistan to launch emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities.

Ousmane Dione expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm hospitality extended during his visit to Pakistan.

He reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to deepening and expanding its longstanding partnership with Pakistan and enhancing collaboration in key sectors of the economy.

Dione appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery and praised the prime minister’s government for steering the country toward financial stability and sustainable growth.

He particularly commended the current administration’s reform agenda, noting PM Shehbaz Sharif’s strong leadership in advancing institutional reforms, restoring investor confidence, and promoting inclusive economic development.