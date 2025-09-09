PM, Army Chief mourn Hero Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed’s Ultimate Sacrifice

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani nation mourns the heroic loss of Major Adnan Aslam, 31, who laid down his life while defending Pakistan against a cowardly attack by Indian-backed militants in Bannu on 2 September 2025.

The brave heart son of soil succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash while receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital.

Major Adnan’s funeral prayers held in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, and was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Information Minister, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (COAS), top military officials, and the grieving family.

In a moving tribute, Prime Minister hailed Major Adnan as a “valiant son of the soil,” whose courage and unwavering devotion to Pakistan will be remembered forever. The officer led his men from the front, demonstrating fearless leadership and extraordinary bravery in the face of terror.

His martyrdom underscores the Pakistan Armed Forces’ relentless commitment to eliminating terrorism and protecting the nation. Major Adnan will be laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown, a hero whose sacrifice has etched his name into the heart of the nation.