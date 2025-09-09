Doha rocked by 10 Explosions amid Possible Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas

DOHA – Multiple explosions have been reported in Qatar’s capital Doha, with thick smoke rising above the Katara district.

Initial reports suggest that at least 10 blasts have occurred so far. While details remain scarce, sources indicate that Israeli airstrikes may have targeted Hamas officials in the city. The situation is rapidly developing, and authorities have yet to confirm the cause or provide casualty figures.

The explosions come amid escalating tensions in the region. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Doha Blast