PIA people’s unity hosts luncheon in honour of aviation journalists association

People’s Unity of PIA hosted a luncheon at Royal Swiss Hotel, Lahore, in honour of the office-bearers of the newly-formed Pakistan Aviation Journalists Association (PAJA).

On the occasion, the leadership of People’s Unity extended heartfelt felicitations to the association on its establishment, expressing best wishes and lauding the positive role of aviation journalists.

The event was attended by People’s Unity of PIA Lahore Secretary General KashifRana, Senior Vice President Rai Ali Usman, Organising Secretary Riaz Ahmed, Welfare Secretary Nawaz Awan and other members of the union. From the Pakistan Aviation Journalists Association, Life Patron-in-Chief Adnan Malik, President TalibFareedi, Secretary General WasifMehmood, Senior Vice President Amraiz Khan, Joint Secretary Hassan Hafeez, Finance Secretary UmairRana, along with senior aviation journalists Rana Muhammad Ali, NaseerWahga, ShahidChaudhry, AfzalIftikhar, MianNaveed and Jafar bin Yaar participated. Former spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Kamran Malik, also attended as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Peoples Unity of PIA’s Secretary General KashifRana said aviation journalists had always played a constructive role in the progress and improvement of PIA. He reiterated that Peoples Unity of PIA stood as a iron wall against the proposed privatisation of the national carrier.