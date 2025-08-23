Dumper and Mercedes

THE historic and stirring speech of Field Marshal General Asim Munir at the Convention Centre on April 15, 2025 shook the confidence of India’s civil and military leadership so profoundly that it could never recover.

In panic, India launched the false flag Pahalgam operation. It was as if India had axed itself. This time, India’s calculation regarding Pakistan’s strength and preparedness was totally wrong. That is why outcome of Pakistan-India war also turned out to be the exact opposite. India’s sudden attack on Pakistan under the guise of Pahalgam incident was badly defeated and it was forced to beg for a ceasefire through President Trump. Pakistani intelligence agencies performed exceptionally, enabling Pakistan to anticipate every Indian move in time, while our Army, Navy and Air Force neutralized India with a coordinated strategy. On the contrary, Indian forces and Modi government were divided and confused and still are. This is why they themselves have met the consequences of their internal division and confusion.

During Indo-Pak war, Premier Shehbaz and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were being pressurized from all over the world not to retaliate against Indian aggression, but PM, DPM and Field Marshal rejected pressure and gave a befitting reply. A Saudi delegation visited Pakistan and talked about peace between Pakistan and India. In response to the Saudi delegation Field Marshal replied that India is like a shiny Mercedes car while Pakistan is like a dumper truck loaded with heavy stones. Imagine for a while, what would happen to Mercedes if India and Pakistan, i.e. Mercedes and Dumper, collide? The Saudis remained quiet on Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s clear response. When the enemy’s policy makers made plans and their fighter jets took off, our intelligence agencies would have access to Indian Air Force strategy.

The Pakistani nation pays tribute to the successful war strategy of Field Marshal Asim Munir. His coordination with the Air Chief and Naval Chief was remarkable and he led the forces with outstanding courage. Trump has so far claimed credit for ending the Indo-Pak war thirty times. Pakistan acknowledged his concern, while India has persistently denied his role.

Capabilities demonstrated by DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif, DG ISI Lt General Asim Malik, Air Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf on the military front could not be anticipated by Indian authorities. In fact, India came under immense pressure when Field Marshal Asim Munir, in his speech at the Convention Centre, clearly demonstrated the state policy and announced the brutal suppression of active Indian proxies in Balochistan and made it clear to these proxies and their patrons mentioning that even the next generations of these handful terrorists can’t separate Balochistan from Pakistan. Ajit Doval and Amit Shah forced Modi into the arena and inflicted a crushing defeat on India at the hands of Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said that Modi surrendered to Pakistan in just 30 minutes on May 10, which left India with no respect in the world and no dominance and supremacy in the region. That is why the US has lifted its hand of compassion from India, because India’s humiliating defeat also made Israel and US feel defeat and disgrace. Reason for the US and Israeli defeat was the preparations that US had been making for the past 30 years, helping India to subdue Pakistan and China. Trump’s anger against India is not letting up because American dreams of subduing China and Pakistan have been shattered badly. In the past, Pakistani pilots had shot down several Israeli fighter jets in Arab-Israeli wars, so Israel wanted to take advantage of this opportunity of the Indo-Pak war of 2025 to settle its past scores with Pakistan.

By winning the May 2025 war, Pakistan settled scores with India that had been overdue for 78 years, including the fall of Dacca. For half a century, India taunted us over the 1971 surrender, but today’s military leadership forced India to capitulate through intense Pakistan Air Force strikes. Clear evidence of India’s shameful defeat includes six of its fighter jets shot down, the destruction of its S-400 defense system by a Pakistani youth and the visible power of Trump, who has already celebrated Pakistan’s victory 30 times on the global stage. The symbolic luncheon between US President Donald Trump and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House remains unmatched—not only by India, but by any other nation in the world.

