Manzoor Masih presents Commission report

Member Minorities/ICT of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Mr. Manzoor Masih, held an important meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, where he formally presented the Commission’s Report titled “ Minority Initiatives”.

The report not only documents the challenges faced by minority communities in Pakistan but also highlights the initiatives and efforts undertaken by NCHR to safeguard their rights and promote inclusivity. These include NCHR’s interventions for equal access to education, healthcare, and employment; its efforts to address cases of discrimination and violence; its advocacy for legislative and policy reforms; and awareness-raising campaigns aimed at fostering interfaith harmony and tolerance in society.

Mr. Masih noted that the report reflects NCHR’s consistent work and commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of minorities and ensuring their voices are represented at all levels of governance. He emphasized that the Commission has worked closely with stakeholders, including minority leaders, civil society organizations, and government institutions, to develop practical recommendations for strengthening social inclusion and equality.

The Deputy Speaker appreciated NCHR’s proactive role and assured his support in bringing minority issues to the parliamentary agenda. He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens, without any discrimination of religion, caste, or creed, in line with Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic framework.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that protecting minority rights is integral to national unity and progress, and with a resolve to continue collaborative efforts for building an inclusive and just Pakistan.