Physical tickets of Champions Trophy 2025 go on sale

Servers Of Websites Selling Tickets For Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Crash Due To High Traffic
LAHORE – Following the online sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 this week, physical tickets for the eight-team competition go on sale on Monday at 15h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 16h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The physical tickets are available to fans across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan.

As announced previously, general stand ticket prices start from 1,000 Pakistan Rupees, while premium seating are available from 1,500 Pakistan Rupees across different categories for the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the event at the National Stadium in Karachi on 19 February.

Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 20 and 23 February and 2 March, will be released in due course.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday, 9 March – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

