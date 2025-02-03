Beleaguered Imran Khan backs Pak Army’s anti-terrorism efforts amid surge in attacks

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan again writes a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, expressing his full support for the military’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Khan, who remained behind bars since August 2023, conveyed the message through his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, who addressed the media. In his six-point letter, PTI chief emphasized the importance of national unity in supporting the armed forces in their efforts to combat terrorism. The former cricketer acknowledged sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty, underscoring the need for the country to stand firmly behind the military’s counter-terrorism operations.

Khan’s letter comes at a time when Pakistan faces heightened security concerns due to militant threats. While expressing his solidarity with the military’s efforts, Khan also raised concerns about several government policies that he believes need urgent reform. He specifically mentioned the alleged fraudulent elections, the negative impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on judicial independence, and the misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to suppress dissent.

A fierce critic of ruling coalition also criticized use of force against PTI workers, the operations of intelligence agencies, and the economic situation, particularly the artificial control of the rupee’s value. He urged General Munir to reconsider these policies and proposed the formation of a judicial commission to address the concerns raised.

The letter follows recent discussions between PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and the army chief to address security issues.

The timing of Khan’s letter is also notable as PTI has recently suspended negotiations with the PML-N-led government, highlighting their demand for judicial inquiries into key political events and the release of political prisoners, including Khan himself.