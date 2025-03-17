NAB freezes assets of Bahira Town amid allegation of financial mismanagement

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday froze multiple bank accounts and seized vehicles and properties linked to Bahria Town in different cities, including Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

Reports said the anti-graft watchdog has issued a statement in this, stating that it is investigation various cases related to financial mismanagement, money laundering and land fraud against Bahria Town Pakistan, a project launched by renowned property tycoon Malik Riaz.

NAB has sealed residential and commercial properties in Golf City, Islamabad, New Murree, and Takt Padi, in an action that what is says aim at protecting the rights of citizens affected by alleged fraudulent transactions.

Authorities have claimed to have found valid evidence indicating that funds were being transferred abroad to pour money into Malik Riaz’s Dubai-based real estate projects.

NAB officials said any funds sent abroad to finance these projects will be considered money laundering, and strict legal action will be taken against those who found involved in it.

It is recalled that Malik Riaz has been denied the allegations of his involvement in any illegal practice and financial mismanagement.