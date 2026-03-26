Petrol Prices, Security in focus as Pak Top Civil‑Military Brass mulls fallout from US‑Israel‑Iran War

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top leadership sit together for an urgent meeting to discuss rising petrol prices, economic pressures, and national security risks miad Iran war.

President Asif Ali Zardari convened high-level emergency meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr, signaling Pakistan’s serious response to escalating regional tensions caused by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. The session saw the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Staff and Army Chief Asim Munir, underlining the gravity of the situation.

صدر زرداری+وزیر اعظم @CMShehbaz+سینئر وزرا کے ساتھ ایک اعلیٰ سطحی اجلاس کی صدارت کی جس میں تیل اور گیس کی فراہمی کے خدشات کے درمیان اقتصادی، توانائی اور علاقائی صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا گیا، جس میں ہم آہنگی، کفایت شعاری، ایندھن کے تحفظ اور عوامی ریلیف پر توجہ دی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/Tf4siIG5Jv — Khalil HussainJathol (@EngrKHJ) March 26, 2026

Leaders delved into the broader regional upheaval, discussing potential threats to Pakistan’s national security, economy, and food supplies. Emphasizing the urgent need for unity, the meeting highlighted that all policy decisions must safeguard public interests while maintaining national stability.

The discussions also tackled Pakistan’s economic and energy challenges head-on. Rising global oil and gas prices, supply constraints, and their ripple effects on inflation and energy security were scrutinized in detail. Ministers for finance and petroleum outlined ongoing efforts to stabilize fuel prices, enforce strict fiscal discipline, and mitigate the impact of higher energy costs across all sectors.

Highlighting a proactive approach, the meeting stressed public awareness campaigns to reduce fuel consumption, boost public transportation, and promote shared rides as part of a coordinated national strategy to manage the crisis. Officials agreed that economic planning, energy management, food security, and security measures must operate in perfect alignment to navigate this turbulent period.