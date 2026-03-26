Pm Shahbaz Sharif Lands In Karachi With Key Meetings On Agenda

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was greeted with an extravagant reception as he landed in Sindh. Newly appointed Governor Nehal Hashmi and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally welcomed the premier at the airport, setting the stage for a day full of significant political and personal gestures.

Top officials, including Chief Secretary of Sindh and IG Javed Alam Odho, were also on hand to receive PM Shahbaz during his brief but highly anticipated visit to the country’s financial hub.

Soon after landing, the premier made stop at the residence of PPP stalwart Senator Sherry Rehman, expressing deep condolences over the tragic loss of her daughter. In a heartfelt display of solidarity, he offered prayers and recited Fatiha, moving those present with his compassion.

Adding to the high-profile itinerary, PM Shahbaz is scheduled to visit the Governor House to personally congratulate Governor Nehal Hashmi, followed by other important political engagements throughout the day.

This one-day visit, blending personal empathy with political significance, has already dominated headlines and continues to generate national buzz.

More updates to follow on PM’s visit to Karachi, stay updated with Pakistan Observer…