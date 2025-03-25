Wakhan corridor: A gateway to regional stability

THE Wakhan Corridor is a narrow land passage that links Afghanistan to Pakistan, China, and Central Asia.

It is often overlooked in discussions on regional stability.

However, its role as an unregulated and vulnerable route is crucial.

This passage serves as an easy entry point for terrorist groups based in Afghanistan, granting them access to Pakistan, China, and Central Asia.

If left unchecked, it could become a central hub for extremist organizations, further destabilizing the region.

The corridor’s origins trace back to the colonial era in the 19th century when the British created it to establish a buffer zone between India and Russia.

This colonial decision still influences the region’s dynamics.

The corridor now separates Pakistan from Central Asia, hindering economic integration and regional cooperation.

Historically, the Wakhan Corridor was closely connected to what is now Pakistan, with shared cultural and economic ties between the people on both sides of the border.

In recent times, the Wakhan Corridor has become increasingly unstable.

Its remote location and lack of security infrastructure make it a prime target for exploitation by terrorist groups.

These militants use the corridor to access Afghanistan and launch operations against Pakistan primarily.

This unregulated movement of extremists poses serious threats to regional security and risks the spread of extremism.

The potential of the Wakhan Corridor as a gateway for terrorism has global consequences.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative faces the threat of disruption due to instability in the corridor.

Central Asia itself is at risk of becoming a breeding ground for extremism.

Pakistan, already dealing with security challenges along its porous border with Afghanistan, recognizes the threat posed by the Wakhan Corridor.

However, rather than seeing it solely as a security risk, there is an opportunity to turn it into a strategic asset.

By securing a legal framework to buy or lease the corridor, Pakistan could establish a direct trade route to Central Asia, bypassing Afghanistan’s unstable transit routes.

This could unlock the full economic potential of Central Asia and significantly enhance regional connectivity.

The current state of Afghanistan’s relations with its neighbours complicates matters.

Although the Taliban has allowed India to access Afghan airbases and trade routes, it has been resistant to Pakistan’s regional connectivity plans.

This reluctance is puzzling, as improved connectivity with Pakistan could benefit Afghanistan economically.

The refusal to cooperate risks undermining both Afghanistan’s stability and the broader region’s economic prospects.

Pakistan should explore strategic options to secure control over the Wakhan Corridor.

With a width ranging from 15 to 60 kilometres, the region could potentially support a direct tunnel to Central Asia, which would improve trade and connectivity.

As regional trade ambitions grow, securing access to Central Asia is essential.

If Pakistan were to control or lease the Wakhan Corridor, it could transform the area from a security threat into an economic asset, fostering regional cooperation and ensuring a more stable and prosperous future.

The Wakhan Corridor holds significant strategic importance.

Pakistan must pursue all legal avenues to secure direct access to Central Asia.

While the current instability poses risks, the corridor has the potential to become a catalyst for economic growth and regional peace.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. ([email protected])