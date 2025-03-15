Foreign nationals among 25 arrested in FIA raid at Islamabad F-11 scam call centre

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at famous call centre located in Islamabad’s F-11 sector, arresting 25 individuals, including several foreign nationals, who are believed to be involved in an international fraud operation.

The call centre, identified as “Software Technology Park,” was allegedly used as a front for executing fraudulent schemes targeting individuals. Sources confirmed that the arrested individuals are being transferred to the FIA’s Islamabad office for further investigation.

A video clip, which surfaced online, shows employees of the call centre emerging from the building via the emergency exit, as the raid unfolded. The footage quickly gained traction on social media, sparking widespread interest and concern over the scale of the operation.

Authorities indicated that the raid was prompted by a call traced back to the premises, which was reportedly linked to the fraudulent activities. A formal First Information Report (FIR) has already been lodged, and the FIA and intelligence agency, is expected to continue its investigation in the coming days to uncover the full extent of the international scam.