Pakistan gain 109-run lead as South Africa dismissed for 269 in Lahore Test  

LAHORE – Pakistan took firm control of the Lahore Test after dismissing South Africa for 269 in their first innings, earning a valuable 109-run lead on the third day of play on Tuesday.

Resuming at 216 for six in reply to Pakistan’s 378, South Africa lost their remaining wickets in the morning session. Tony de Zorzi, who began the day on 81, went on to score a fighting century before being caught by Shaheen Shah Afridi off Nauman Ali for 104. Senuran Muthusamy added only five runs to his overnight score before being dismissed by Sajid Khan for 11, while Kagiso Rabada departed without scoring, also falling to Sajid.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was the standout performer for Pakistan, claiming six wickets, while Sajid Khan took three and Salman Ali Agha picked up one.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted 378 in their first innings, with impressive contributions from Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, both scoring 93, while captain Shan Masood made 76 and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan added 75.

With a commanding lead, Pakistan will look to strengthen their position in the second innings and set a challenging target for the visitors.