National cricketer Shawaal Zulfiqar’s father passes away

LAHORE – Zulfiqar Ahmed, father of Pakistan women’s cricket team batter Shawaal Zulfiqar, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The family sources confirmed that the late Zulfiqar Ahmed had been unwell for some time and was laid to rest in his native village near Sialkot.

A large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers attended the funeral prayers, while special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), along with Shawaal Zulfiqar’s teammates, coaching staff, and management, expressed deep grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the cricketer and her family over the loss.