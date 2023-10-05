KARACHI – Prices of major petroleum products, including petrol, and high-speed diesel (HSD) are estimated to go down for next two weeks of October as the government plans to pass on the relief to the customers.

Based on existing tax rates, and drop in global oil rates, the ex-depot price of petrol has been estimated to move down by Rs22 per litre to about Rs300. Conversely, the price of HSD is estimated to decrease by similar amount to about Rs299 or Rs300.

Likewise, the prices of other POLs including kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) are likely to be decreased.

The international crude prices had dropped by around $7 in recent times. In GCC, prices have plunged to $92 per barrel while prices have fallen to $84 per barrel.

The rate of USD against the PKR has fallen by around Rs25 as the government tightened the noose against hoarders and smugglers.

