Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday retrieved 10 plots worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Johar Town.

LDA Director Housing-VII Moazzam Rasheed carried out the operation with the help of local Police and heavy machinery.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا جوہر ٹاؤن میں آپریشن۔قبضہ مافیا کے خلاف آپریشن کر کےکروڑوں روپے مالیت کے 10 پلاٹس واگزارکروا کر قبضہ حاصل کر لیا۔ انکوائری کے نتیجے میں فائل کی ملکیت کو بوگس قرار دیا گیا تھا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/XpomBUb7nr — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 29, 2023

As many as 10 plots, measuring one kanal each, were retrieved from land grabbers after the ownership was declared fake by Anti-Corruption Establishment.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment and land grabbers.