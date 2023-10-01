The caretaker government slashed the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre for the next 15 days, providing some relief to the inflation-burdened masses. Now new price of petrol will be Rs 323.38

Meanwhile, a cut of Rs11 has been announced in the diesel price, after which the new rate of the fuel will be Rs318.18 per litre.

The government has also slashed the rate of kerosene oil by Rs7.53 per litre to 237.28 and light diesel oil by Rs7.77 per litre to 212.45. The new prices of the commodities will come into effect at midnight tonight.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the decision to bring down the price of petroleum products was taken after the Pakistani rupee gained value and POL rates dropped globally.