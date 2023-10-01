Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Tension gripped the Hangu district where twin blasts at a mosque in the vicinity of a Police Station during the Juma prayers left at least five people including a man in uniform martyred and 15 others seriously wounded.

Amid escalating security threats, the security through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with particular reference to the provincial metropolis has been beefed up.

As per the District Police Officer, two suicide bombers targeted the masjid, initiating the attack by opening fire. Police successfully neutralized one suicide bomber at the mosque’s entrance through gunfire. Unfortunately, the other assailant managed to enter inside the masjid and detonated himself, where 30 to 40 worshippers were busy in Friday prayer.

The powerful blasts resulted in caving in the rooftop of the mosque leaving a score of the worshippers seriously wounded as the security forces and the rescue teams shifted the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital where the medics pronounced five people including a cop dead while fifteen others received serious injuries. Two policemen are also included among the injured. The Deputy Commissioner Hangu confirmed that the condition of three wounded persons was critical.

“The blast ripped through the masjid during the last sermon of Friday prayers. Roof of the masjid collapsed following an explosive blast that left 12 more injured”. A local Police Officer said.

IG Police KP Akhtar Hayat said since one bomber was neutralized at the gate of the Police Station where he was exploded after police firing, the number of casualties could be reduced.