Pete Hegseth’s Arabic tattoo sparks new controversy

WASHINGTON – A tattoo on US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s right arm has sparked a new controversy as it featureD the Arabic word Kafir, meaning “non-believer”.

Pete Hegseth recently visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and later shared a photo on his X (Twitter) account.

The image revealed a tattoo on his right arm inscribed with the Arabic word “كافر”, igniting a wave of debate and backlash on the social media.

Following the revelation, Hegseth has been accused of promoting Islamophobia, with critics questioning the intent behind the tattoo.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent organization representing American Muslims, also responded, calling the tattoo a symbol of anti-Muslim sentiment.

“The Arabic word ‘Kafir’ generally refers to someone who deliberately rejects or conceals divine truths. Having it tattooed on one’s body reflects both anti-Muslim sentiment and personal insecurity,” CAIR stated.

After the image went viral, social media users strongly reacted to the tattoo.

A Palestinian user Nerdeen Kiswani commented, “Hegseth has a ‘Kafir’ tattoo, which is a Crusader slogan. This is not just a personal choice—it is a clear symbol of Islamophobia from someone overseeing American wars,”.