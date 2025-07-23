Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Wet spell to persist till Friday

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains with heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over upper parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains with heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Mardan, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Downpour rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Galiyat. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Nowshera and Peshawar. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday and between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Mardan 63, Kakul 31, Saidu Sharif 13, Balakot 11, Dir (Lower 04, Upper 02), Malam Jabba 04, Kalam, Cherat 04, Peshawar Airport, Bacha Khan Airport 02

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 85 per cent.