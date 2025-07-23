Punjab Matric, Inter students can now change Name, Date of Birth Online; full details here

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) empowered students to make online correction in contrast to previous practices when students used to stand in long queues or deal with middlemen.

After new changes, students can easily correct key information like their name, father’s name, or date of birth from comfort of their homes. This is key step toward full digitization and is not just a win for Rawalpindi, it’s a blueprint for all Punjab boards to follow.

Chairman Adnan Khan mentioned turning new page in Punjab’s educational history. Transparency, accessibility, and efficiency are no longer just goals, they are now a reality. With digital NOC issuance and verification services, the age of paperwork is over.

The system is expected to save millions of rupees annually in travel, fees, and unnecessary delays for students and parents alike. More importantly, it curbs the influence of so-called “agents” who once profited from outdated processes.

Education experts are calling this a “digital revolution in Punjab’s academic landscape”, urging other boards to catch up quickly. If implemented province-wide, this innovation could transform the way millions of students interact with their educational records.

BISE Rawalpindi officially declared 2025 Matric exam results, with Muhammad Usman of Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, securing the top position by scoring a remarkable 1188 out of 1200 marks. His outstanding achievement sparked celebrations on campus and set a new academic standard.

Bisma Ali from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, secured second place with 1177 marks, while Maryam Shehzadi of Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, earned third position with 1175 marks.

BISE officials praised the toppers as role models for their dedication and hard work, calling their success a true reflection of academic excellence.