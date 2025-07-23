Irish Ambassador hails Pakistan Observer’s ethical journalism in meeting with Gauhar Malik

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan Ms. Mary O’Neill engaged with President Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik at the newspaper’s headquarters in Islamabad. Her visit shows shared commitment of both nations to promoting open dialogue, credible journalism, and international cooperation.

During the meeting, Ambassador O’Neill praised Mr. Malik’s professional standards in journalism and acknowledged the influential role Pakistan Observer has played in fostering truth-based reporting and informed public discourse. She highlighted the importance of responsible media in shaping public opinion and supporting bilateral understanding.

“Mr. Malik’s leadership in maintaining journalistic professionalism is commendable,” said Ambassador O’Neill. “It’s encouraging to see media houses like Pakistan Observer playing a constructive role in strengthening ties between nations.”

Ambassador was accompanied by Mr. Ben Headon, Second Secretary of the Irish Embassy, while Mr. Abdullah Gauhar Malik, Digital Editor & Team Lead at Pakistan Observer, also joined the interaction.

In gesture of appreciation, Gauhar Malik presented souvenir to Ambassador, recognising her unwavering efforts in strengthening diplomatic and cultural relations between Ireland and Pakistan.

The discussion also covered areas of mutual interest, including media collaboration, cultural exchange, and the role of digital journalism in modern diplomacy.