Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rain predicted in upper parts

PESHAWAR – Partly cloudy weather with light rain is predicted in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday and the next two days, with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach the extreme northern parts of the country tomorrow evening.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night.

On Tuesday and the next two days, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while hot in plain areas during the daytime. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan and adjoining areas.

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu remained the hottest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.