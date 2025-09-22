Bise Lahore Inter Part 1 Class 11 Results 2025 Date Revealed

LAHORE – Intermediate Part 1 (Class 11) students are eagerly awaiting their annual results as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to announce the results in mid-October.

Punjab boards, including Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur, will also release their results on the same day, making it a day full of anticipation and celebration for students across the province.

Punjab Boards Class 11 Results 2025

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen announced that Intermediate Part-I exam results will be released on October 12, with all educational boards across the province declaring results on the same day.

This year, hundreds of thousands of students appeared for the exams across Punjab. More than 2 Lac candidates from Lahore participated.

Board officials said marking of exam papers is currently underway, and once completed on schedule, results will be prepared to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Students will be able to access their results online and via the official websites of the respective boards. Authorities have urged students to check the official portals for timely updates.

To check Results, students can visit Board website. It can be checked through roll number through SMS, or in the official gazette available on the board’s website or at the office.