Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, gusty winds likely

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Snowfalls are also likely in hilly areas of the province during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over western and upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber and Waziristan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 12°C and 14°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan 33, Malam Jabba 25, Kalam 24, Dir (Upper 20 & Lower 11), Parachinar 20, Saidu Sharif 13, Kakul, Mir Khani, Balakot 06, Drosh 05, Peshawar (City 02 & Bacha Khan Airport 01), Chitral, Takht Bai 01

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 02°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.