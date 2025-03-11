AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Vietnam announces visa exemption for 12 countries: Full Details here

HANOI – In a bid to boost tourism and attract more and more visitors, the government of Vietnam has announced visa exemption for citizens from 12 countries.

The measure has been announced for a period of three years (till 2028) and would help citizens from European and other countries to land in the country and explore its beauty without the hassle of securing visa.

The citizens from  France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland would not require visas to enter Vietnam; interestingly, Belarus has been removed from the list of countries enjoying visa-free travel to Vietnam.

Vietnam Visa Exemption

The visa exemption is in effect from March 15, 2025, till March 14, 2028; under the policy, travelers can visit Vietnam for up to 45 days without a visa. The current waiver granted to these countries was expiring on March 15th, however, legislation was done eight days ahead of the expiry.

Moreover, the government of Vietnam has also introduced a temporary visa exemption for citizens of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Poland which is in effect from March 1, 2025,  and allows travelers from these European nations visa-free entry for stays of up to 45 days, exclusively for tourism purposes. It is to be noted that this exemption is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

The authorities in the country seem to be introducing policies to welcome travelers endorsed by the fact that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed ministries to consider implementing unilateral visa exemptions for visitors from Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The premier has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security to develop a more welcoming visa policy and enhance the issuance of electronic visas (e-visas). In fresh directives issued this weekend, the PM emphasized prioritizing visa exemptions for successful entrepreneurs and affluent visitors.

‘US Travel Ban for Pakistanis’: Law Minister shares update amid visa restrictions buzz

haider-ali

