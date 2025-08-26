Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: More rains expected in upper districts

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains are expected in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Muggy weather is expected in Peshawar and other parts of the province during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, humid weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of the province on Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, partly cloudy weather with rain and wind/thundershower is expected in Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Buner, Kohat, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Waziristan.

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday and between 36°C and 38°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, rain, wind/thunderstorms occurred in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Humid weather prevailed in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 36, Balakot 06, Malamjabba 05

Chitral remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a maximum temperature of 38°C recorded.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.