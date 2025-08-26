Deputy PM Dar vows stronger ties with Egypt, Algeria at high-stakes OIC Moot

JEDDAH – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated strengthening Pakistan’s bonds with Egypt and Algeria while condemning Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

At the 21st extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, Dar held high-level meetings with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Algeria’s FM Ahmed Attaf, terming the discussions “meaningful” and promising expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

Minister also sounded the alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine, stressing the need for a ceasefire and immediate aid.

He met with Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, praising Turkiye’s leadership at the OIC session and reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine

Deputy Premier further engaged with senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, pushing for urgent international action to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza.

Highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing cultural and religious ties with Egypt and Algeria, Dar said enhanced connectivity and cooperation could serve as a model for regional solidarity in these turbulent times.