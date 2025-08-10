Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Isolated rains predicted

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram on Sunday night.

On Monday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rains are predicted at isolated places in Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in some areas.

Rainfall (mm): Bannu 13, Cherat 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 38°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.