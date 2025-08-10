Lahore, Punjab weather: Isolated rains, gusty winds likely

LAHORE – Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Sargodha and Khushab on Sunday night.

On Monday, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Bokra 21, New Kattarian 19, Pirwadai 16, Airport 11, Golra 09), Chakwal 16, Faisalabad (WASA Head Office 09, Gulistan Colony 06, GMA 04), Kasur 06, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Attock 01

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.