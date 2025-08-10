Muneeba’s heroics helps Pakistan secure consolation win against Ireland

DUBLIN – Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali struck her second T20I century to lead Pakistan Women to a consolation eight-wicket win against Ireland Women in the third and final T20I of the series here at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Muneeba’s 100 not out off 68 balls led Pakistan over the line as they chased the 156-run target with 14 balls to spare. The left-hander remains the only Pakistan batter to register a T20I century in Women’s T20Is after she first achieved the feat against the same opposition in February 2023 off 66 balls.

This is also Pakistan’s highest successful chase in Women’s T20Is and joint-highest second innings score, surpassing their previous successful chase of 151 runs against South Africa in Karachi in 2023.

In pursuit of the chase, Pakistan finished the Powerplay with 55 runs on the board for the loss of opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar and Natalia Parvaiz, who was promoted up the order.

Player of the match Muneeba opened the innings with a hat-trick of fours against Prandergast before striking another six fours and one six in the following five overs.

Aliya Riaz combined with the southpaw from Karachi to produce a magnificent unbeaten 101-run stand off 70 balls for the third wicket, which is also just the fourth century stand for Pakistan. Muneeba has been part of two such stands. Muneeba brought up her half-century of 29 balls, while at the halfway mark, Pakistan required 72 runs. Aliya contributed a 27-ball 39 not out with the help of five fours as Pakistan chased the total in 17.4 overs. The winning run also brought up Muneeba’s record century, comprising 14 fours and one six.

For Ireland, Ava Canning and Lara McBride picked up one wicket each. Earlier, Ireland got off to a rapid start with skipper Gaby Lewis (36) and Amy Hunter (29) jotting together a 52-run opening stand off 32 balls.

Player of the series Orla Prandergast struck 64 not out, off 46 balls, hitting eight boundaries to steer the home team to 155-4 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Rameen Shamim, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana dismissed one batter each.