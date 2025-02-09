Food fortification most effective way to ensure healthier Punjab

LAHORE – Mandatory food fortification is the most effective way to ensure a healthier, stronger, and more resilient population capable of combating diseases.

“Iron, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, and vitamin B12 are vital for human health. Staple foods like wheat flour, edible oil and rice lack these important nutrients”, said health experts while speaking at a workshop the other day.

They suggested food fortification for improving human health and enhancing immunity to combat diseases.

Pakistan ranks 99th out of 121 nations in the Global Hunger Index, with a large proportion of the population facing hidden hunger.

In Punjab, 52% of children are anaemic, 49% suffer from vitamin A deficiency, and over 70% lack sufficient vitamin D.

Punjab is the only province which has yet to enact a mandatory food fortification law. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already made necessary legislations.

Punjab has high malnutrition rates with 41% of women of reproductive age anaemic, 25% vitamin A deficient, and 80.5% lacking sufficient vitamin D.

“There are multiple factors causing micronutrient deficiency. These are poor dietary diversity, reliance on nutrient-poor staple foods, and economic constraints hindering access to nutritious food,” said Zameer Haider, National Program Manager for Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF).

These deficiencies impair cognitive development, weaken immune function, increase pregnancy complications, and raise child mortality rates, he said.

Mr Zameer suggested food fortification, a globally recognized intervention to combat malnutrition. “Enriching staple foods like wheat flour and edible oil with essential vitamins and minerals is a cost-effective strategy to address deficiencies,” he said.

Dr. Shabina Raza, Country Director of Nutrition International, shed light on the socio-economic consequences of malnutrition.

She said that the economic burden of malnutrition is estimated at over $17 billion annually due to productivity losses, healthcare costs, and reduced cognitive potential in children.

“Food fortification is the only viable large-scale solution to this crisis”, she said.

Dr Irshad Danish, Senior Advocacy Advisor at Nutrition International, said that iron, folic acid, and vitamin A deficiencies cause anaemia, birth defects, and impaired immunity in children.

“Food fortification is a cost-effective intervention that can prevent long-term economic losses and reduce the burden on healthcare systems”, he said.