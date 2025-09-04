Peshawar board 12th class results 2025 – Ways to Check Online

Peshawar board results of 12th class for first annual examinations 2025 will be declared today (September 4) with students waiting for the results anxiously as they play a crucial role in decision of their future study path.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar will hold a result ceremony at its auditorium at 3:00 pm when it will announce the names of position holders.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarkai will attend the ceremony as special guest.

The board said the complete results will be uploaded on official website at 5:00 pm for students.

BISE Peshawar Intermediate Results 2025 Online

The intermediate or class 12 results of the Peshawar board will be available for students online at 5 pm.

They will need to visit the https://www.bisep.edu.pk/ and navigate to the results section to know their scores in the annual examination.

Peshawar Board Results Class 12 via SMS

To know about your Peshawar board result, create new message on your phone and Type “BISEP [Roll No]” and send it to 8583.

BISE Peshawar Class 12 Result Gazette PDF

The complete results of the intermediate part 2 are also uploaded in form of gazette on official website of the Peshawar board.

Students, teachers or parents can download the PDF copy of the result gazette once it is available online.

Get eDMC

eDMC is the subject wise detail marks sheet. Now, student can also receive it via SMS.

To receive your full detail marks, create new message on your phone and Type “BISEPDMC [Roll No]” and send it to 8583.

After few seconds you will receive you eDMC.

Furthermore, the regular students can collect their DMCs from their institutions on September 8.

Peshawar Board Class 11 Results 2025

The BISE in a statement said that the results of class 11 will be announced later as it did not share any schedule in this regard.